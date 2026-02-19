Man United fans with flags (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Alejandro Balde has been linked with the move away from Barcelona in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has not been at his best, and it will be interesting to see if the club is willing to sanction his departure. The player is reportedly losing prominence at Barcelona. The 22-year-old is still a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition in the right team.

Manchester United also tried to sign Balde at the start of the season.

Man United keen on Alejandro Balde

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation, and they are considering an offer of around €40 million for him. They could use more quality and depth at fullback, and Balde would be an excellent long-term investment for them.

He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford. If Manchester United can sign him for €40 million, Balde could prove to be a shrewd investment for them. He has the potential to become a top-class player, and Manchester United would do well to sign him.

Manchester United have done well to groom young players, and they could help regain his confidence. Balde could justify the investment in future. He was a target under Ruben Amorim as well.

Balde could be keen on Premier League move

A move to the Premier League could be ideal for the young defender. He will aim to establish himself as an important player for the Red Devils and contribute on both ends of the pitch. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal across the line.

They have shown great improvement in recent weeks, but they need more quality in order to compete with elite clubs. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad in the summer, and signing a quality left-back will certainly be one of their priorities.