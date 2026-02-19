'If they don’t win the league this year' - Merson makes claim over Arsenal crisis

Arsenal legend and football pundit Paul Merson has claimed that he is worried about the club’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.



Heaving lead the league table for the whole of the season, Arsenal are now showing signs of weakness.

The Gunners are five points ahead of Manchester City but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

If they win that against Newcastle United, the difference will be just two points.

Arsenal’s latest result against Wolves, a 2-2 draw away from home, showed that Mikel Arteta’s team are struggling at a crucial stage of the season.

They won managed to win just ten points out of the last 21 available, which is poor from a team that is going for the league title.

Paul Merson makes shock claim after Wolves draw

Merson is getting worried about his former team’s chances of winning the league this season.

He said, as reported by Football365:

“Manchester City now have Newcastle and Leeds and you’d take that over Tottenham and Chelsea.

“I wouldn’t want to be in Arsenal’s shoes if it [miss out on the title] happens again.

“I was quite shocked by Mikel Arteta’s post-match interview then. It’s the first time, really, that I’ve seen him not majorly positive.

“Usually, he comes out, ‘We’ve done this, we’ve done that’, and he’ll be saying, ‘Oh, we deserved it here, they deserved it here’.

“Instead of coming out saying, ‘We’re five points clear, as long as we don’t get beaten by Manchester City, we win the league’, but it wasn’t like that, though.

“I was a bit worried with that interview. You can only do so much to the team and when you’re watching that, there’s something missing. I can’t put my finger on it but there’s something missing.

“Something is missing and I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes if they don’t win the league this year.”

Arsenal cannot make more mistakes this season

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for three seasons in a row and if that happens again, serious questions will be asked about manager Arteta and his future at the club.

He has one of the best squads in Europe right now and possibly the best in the Premier League, there is just no room for excuses now.

The Arsenal team is experienced and they have top quality players in almost every position.

The lack of leadership in the team when thing are going against them is particularly surprising.

Arteta and the Gunners cannot afford any more slips ups because Man City and Guardiola are waiting to pounce.

“A lot of nerves” – Arsenal legend blames Gunners star for “panicking” against Wolves