Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Roma defender Saud Abdulhamid in the summer.

The 24-year-old defender is currently on loan at Lens, and he has done quite well for them. Newcastle scouted him in action recently, as per TEAMtalk, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an option to sign him at the end of the season.

Lens also keen on Saud Abdulhamid

The French outfit is also interested in making the move permanent, and they have an option to do so. It remains to be seen where the 24-year-old ends up.

The Saudi Arabian right back will want to compete at a high-level and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Newcastle have an ambitious project, and they have the resources to get the deal done as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

It is no secret that Newcastle need more depth in the full-back areas. Kieran Trippier is in the twilight stages of his career, and Newcastle will need to replace him properly. Signing the 24-year-old could prove to be a wise decision.

Convincing the player to join the club might not be too difficult for Newcastle. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be hard to turn down.

Abdulhamid could fancy a move

Even if Lens decides to make the move permanent and exercises the option available to them, Roma have a buyback clause in the deal. They could easily look to sign the player back and sell him for a profit.

