Newcastle's Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve the defensive unit with the signing of Odilon Kossounou.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for Atalanta, and he is a key player for his country as well.

According to AfricaFoot, the player is reportedly valued at €25 million, and it will be interesting to see whether Newcastle can get the deal done. They need more quality in the defensive unit. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are in their 30s, and Newcastle will need to replace them properly.

Signing the Ivorian would be a step in the right direction. He is a talented player with a bright future, and he is at the peak of his career. He has the physicality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could establish himself as an important player for Newcastle. The reported valuation seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality as well. He could easily justify the €25 million investment in future.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the defender. It will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit is willing to sanction his departure. He joined them from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and he has a long-term contract with them. They are under no pressure to sanction his departure.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and aims to be capable of fighting for trophies and competing regularly in the UEFA Champions League. They need to plug the gaps in their squad, and improving their defensive unit will be a priority. They have looked vulnerable at the back this season, conceding 37 goals in 26 league matches. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the Ivorian international.