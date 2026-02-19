(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have no intention of parting ways with Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, despite renewed speculation linking the Hungarian midfielder with a move to Real Madrid.



According to TEAMtalk, the club are instead prioritising discussions over a contract extension, reinforcing their commitment to one of the most influential players in their current squad.

With Szoboszlai under contract until 2028, Liverpool believe they have the upper hand when it comes to dealing with the player and sorting his contract situation.

Szoboszlai has been the star for Liverpool this season

Liverpool have endured an inconsistent season by their own standards, navigating tactical adjustments and squad evolution.

Through that turbulence, Szoboszlai has emerged as one of the most reliable performers.

Beyond his statistical output, Szoboszlai’s leadership qualities and resilience have stood out during challenging moments.

His long-range shooting, intelligent movement between the lines and set-piece delivery have provided Liverpool with alternative attacking routes.

The 25-year-old has ten goals and seven assists for the Merseyside club this season.

Reds have no intention of letting the midfielder leave

Real Madrid have been mentioned in connection with Szoboszlai in recent weeks, a reflection of his rising reputation across Europe.

However, there is no indication that formal negotiations have begun.

Liverpool xecutives are understood to be exploring improved terms that would further underline Szoboszlai’s importance to their project.

Given the length of his existing contract, there is no urgency, but securing his long-term commitment would send a clear message of ambition.

Unlike situations where players enter the final year of their deals, the Reds are not under immediate pressure.

Szoboszlai’s contract security, combined with his apparent contentment at Anfield, places the club in control of the narrative.

