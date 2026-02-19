Real Madrid eager to move into pole position to sign €40m Tottenham star with 0 appearances

Luka Vuskovic celebrates, and Real Madrid logo (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly really keen on a potential transfer deal for highly-rated Tottenham wonderkid Luka Vuskovic.

The talented young Croatian centre-back has shone on loan in the Bundesliga with Hamburg this season, and is quickly earning comparisons with some of the game’s greats.

Vuskovic has also been eyed by Bayern Munich in recent times, while Real Madrid are now being strongly linked with the €40m-rated 18-year-old in a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will sanction a sale, however, with Vuskovic yet to play a single game for the north London club.

They’ll surely want to bring Vuskovic back next season and make him part of their first-team, with his value surely able to go up even higher in the years to come.

Luka Vuskovic transfer: Will he end up leaving Tottenham already?

Tottenham have struggled in the last couple of seasons, so will surely be keen to bring in an elite young talent like Vuskovic to help their chances.

The talented teenager already looks more than good enough to go into the Spurs starting XI next season, and it makes sense that big clubs are keen on him.

Real Madrid signed Dean Huijsen last summer, another highly-rated young central defender, and it’s fair to say he hasn’t made the best start at the Bernabeu, so Vuskovic could be a good upgrade in that position.

Still, THFC surely need to ensure they keep hold of Vuskovic for a bit longer, even if they often do end up selling their best players eventually.

With Vuskovic yet to actually kick a ball for the north London club, however, it seems like it will surely be too soon to convince them to sell, unless Real can come in with frankly crazy money.