Leon Goretzka’s future is attracting attention, with the Bayern Munich midfielder reportedly prioritising a move to Arsenal, according to BILD.



The Germany international is entering the final months of his contract at the Allianz Arena and will be available without a transfer fee in June, attracting attention from across Europe.

While several clubs have made enquiries, Arsenal are believed to be high on Goretzka’s list as he considers the next chapter of his career.

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Goretzka

Arsenal are understood to be exploring the possibility of signing the 31-year-old as part of their midfield evolution.

Mikel Arteta’s side are seeking experienced reinforcements capable of adding leadership and tactical quality, particularly with the demands of domestic and European competition intensifying each season.

Goretzka’s profile fits that requirement. A powerful box-to-box midfielder, he combines defensive discipline with the ability to make late runs into the penalty area.

His experience in high-pressure matches, including Champions League triumphs, would add valuable maturity to Arsenal’s relatively youthful core.

Gunners face intense competition to sign the midfielder

Interest, however, is widespread. Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly initiated contact with Goretzka’s representatives, viewing him as a potential addition to strengthen their midfield depth.

Yet financial constraints may complicate matters, as his current salary exceeds €10 million per season.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are also said to be monitoring developments.

Each club offers competitive environments, but wage structures could influence negotiations significantly.

Goretzka’s signing would not involve a transfer fee, but wages and signing bonuses will play a central role in discussions.

