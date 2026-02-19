Romano confirms Euro giants involved in talks with Man United over 28-year-old star

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly eager to extend Marcus Rashford’s stay beyond the current campaign, with the Catalan club preparing to open negotiations over a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, discussions with Manchester United are expected to be complex, as the Premier League side are understood to be holding firm on a €30 million valuation.

Rashford’s situation has quickly with the attacker impressing Barcelona on his loan spell in La Liga.

Barcelona want to prolong Rashford’s stay

Barcelona view Rashford as a player capable of adding directness and attacking depth to their evolving frontline.

The England international has offered versatility, operating both from the left wing and centrally, fitting into Barcelona’s fluid attacking system.

Club officials are reportedly keen to renegotiate the existing €30 million purchase option, seeking more favourable terms.

Barcelona’s financial strategy in recent years has involved structured deals and careful wage management, meaning any agreement would likely require compromise on both fee and salary.

The English attacker has ten goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Man United have decided their stance

Man United, however, are said to be unwilling to reduce the agreed valuation.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are reportedly insisting that the €30 million figure be paid in full should Barcelona wish to activate a permanent transfer.

Salary negotiations are also expected to be a significant component of talks.

Any permanent move would require alignment between his wage expectations and Barcelona’s financial framework.

Offloading Rashford permanently would free up salary space for Man United and potentially fund reinforcements elsewhere, but the club are also mindful of maintaining value in outgoing transfers.

With months remaining before definitive decisions are required, negotiations are likely to intensify as the summer window approaches.

