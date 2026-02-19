'So nothing is pre-agreed or signed' - Romano issues update on Man United midfield target

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the future of German midfielder Leon Goretzka.



The Bayern Munich star has been linked with a move away from the club, particularly to the Premier League with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Goretzka is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and he is likely to leave the German giants for a new challenge in another league.

The 31-year-old midfielder will not be short of offers as he gets ready for a new adventure in what has been an illustrious career.

The experienced midfielder has won several titles with Bayern Munich. He brings a calming influence to the midfield as well as strength along with his experience at the top level.

Romano issues update on the future of Goretzka

The Bayern Munich star was heavily linked with Man United in the January transfer window and now Romano has issued an update on his future.

“Goretzka will leave Bayern as a free agent,” said Romano on his Youtube channel.

“We are starting to have several rumours around Goretzka and I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of rumours because he’s one of the most interesting free agents potentially available in the summer.

“He’s not staying at Bayern, we know that, it’s official. He has many possibilities, in Italy, there are some clubs interested.

“Napoli, there were links with AC Milan as well, so Italy could be a solution. In Germany, some clubs would like to try for Goretzka, but my understanding is Goretzka’s priority is to move abroad and try something different.

“And then also from the Premier League. From the Premier League some calls took place.

“I can guarantee that despite the rumours in January, Leon Goretzka has not agreed anything with Manchester United.

“So nothing is pre-agreed or signed between Goretzka and United. Let’s see what United decide to do with midfielders.

“Remember that Atletico Madrid already tried [for Goretzka] in the January window, and Tottenham also tried in the January window, so we have to see what’s going to happen with these two clubs [in the summer].”

Man United need an experienced player like Goretzka

Goretzka will be a player in demand in the summer transfer window.

Top clubs across Europe, particularly in England and Spain, are keen on signing him.

He may not be the player he was a few years ago but his experience can be still vital for a lot of teams looking to sign an experienced midfielder.

Man United could make a move for him after the departure of Casemiro at the end of the season.

Goretzka may offer something different to the Red Devils compared to Casemiro.

More importantly, he will instill a winning mentality in the squad and could be the ideal addition for young players like Kobbie Mainoo.

