Summer signing has made up his mind to leave Newcastle United after one season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Nick Woltemade’s future at Newcastle United has become the subject of growing speculation, with reports in Germany suggesting the striker is unsettled just months after his high-profile move to England.



According to Bild, the German attacker is struggling at Newcastle and wants to return to the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old joined Newcastle United from VfB Stuttgart last August in a deal reportedly worth €75 million, but early indications point to possible frustration as he adapts to life in the Premier League.

Despite contributing 10 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions, Woltemade is said to be considering a return to the Bundesliga, with former club Stuttgart and German champions Bayern Munich mentioned as potential destinations.

Nick Woltemade is struggling at Newcastle United

Newcastle United invested heavily in Woltemade, viewing him as a long-term attacking focal point.

Standing at 6-foot-6, the Germany international offers a unique combination of aerial dominance and technical finesse.

His ability to link play, drop into midfield spaces and bring teammates into the game made him a star in the Bundesliga.

However, adapting to the Premier League’s physical intensity and tactical pace can be demanding.

While his return of 10 goals is respectable for a debut campaign in England, there have been periods where he has struggled for consistency and rhythm.

Competition for starting minutes and tactical adjustments within Newcastle’s forward line may have further complicated his settling-in process.

German striker has desire to make Bundesliga return

Reports from Bild indicate Woltemade would welcome a move back to Germany.

VfB Stuttgart, where he previously thrived, remain attentive to his situation.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich, who were linked with him before his transfer to England, are again monitoring developments.

Bayern’s ongoing search for depth and physical presence in attack could make Woltemade an appealing option, particularly given his familiarity with German football.

