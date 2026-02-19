Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

England youth International George Jobling has been released from the Chelsea Academy this week, and Tottenham have now secured his signature.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the London club has secured the services of the England international, and he is expected to sign a professional contract with them when he turns 17. The teenage talent is highly rated at the youth level, and he has a bright future. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham.

Chelsea have let George Jobling leave

It is unclear why Chelsea decided to let the player leave, but there is no doubt that Spurs will be delighted to sign the young defender. They are looking to build a team for the future, and Jobling could prove a useful acquisition for them in the long term. If they can help him develop and fulfil his potential, he could end up saving them millions in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, the young defender will be delighted to have joined one of the biggest clubs in the country. He will now focus on his development and force his way into Tottenham’s first team plans in the future. The defender will certainly look to prove that Chelsea has made a mistake in letting him leave.

Spurs need senior players along with Jobling

Meanwhile, Tottenham should also look to bring in players who are first-team ready and can help them improve immediately.

It has been a disappointing season for them, and they are closer to the relegation zone than they are to Champions League qualification. It will be interesting to see if they can turn things around in the coming weeks. They have brought in Igor Tudor as their new manager, and he will be expected to turn things around.

