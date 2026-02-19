"Discussions" likely "going on" for Tottenham to hire popular choice for new manager

New update in Tottenham's manager search (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tottenham may reportedly already be in early discussions over hiring USA manager Mauricio Pochettino for a second spell at the club.

The Argentine remains popular among Spurs supporters since his first stint with the north Londoners between 2014 and 2019, and he could be available after the 2026 World Cup in the summer.

Pochettino finished his five years at Tottenham with a stunning 73.72% win percentage, and made the club regulars in the Champions League.

Now Spurs find themselves struggling at the wrong end of the table, so bringing Pochettino back could be the best move to improve results, performances, and the overall mood at the club.

Tottenham already discussing Mauricio Pochettino return?

Igor Tudor has just come in as interim manager for Tottenham until the end of the season, but it’s perhaps hard to imagine him landing the job permanently.

It will be interesting to see if a few candidates could be in the frame to come in once Tudor’s time with THFC comes to an end, but former Everton chief Keith Wyness told Football Insider that he could imagine talks are already starting over Pochettino’s return.

“I think Igor Tudor is a short-term situation. I think it does point to the fact they want Pochettino back after the US exit the World Cup. And I think those discussions, I’m pretty sure, are going on,” Wyness said.

Pochettino stats Wins Draws Losses Win % Tottenham 216 45 32 73.72 PSG 55 15 14 65.48 Chelsea 26 11 14 50.98 USMNT 13 2 7 59.09

“And that’s what I think would calm things down at Spurs and allow the Lewis group to really back somebody, like Pochettino, with a proven track record and to get things done. So I think that’s the plan.”

Tottenham preparing to take on Arsenal

Tudor will hope to get off to a winning start with Tottenham this weekend as he prepares to face rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners would normally be heavy favourites in this fixture, but it’s fair to say Spurs might sense an opportunity to rub salt into their rivals’ wounds after some poor recent form.

Arsenal are on a poor run of just two wins from their last seven Premier League games, so this could be the best time for Tudor to be taking charge of Tottenham.