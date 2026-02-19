Expert tips Tottenham to rival Chelsea for ambitious £100m "marquee" signing

Morgan Rogers and Morgan Gibbs-White (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been tipped to rival Chelsea with an ambitious transfer move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer.

The England international has established himself as one of the most talented young players in the Premier League in recent times, and one imagines its only a matter of time before he makes the step up to a bigger club.

We’ve previously reported on Chelsea’s interest in signing Rogers as they look to add more quality to their attack, but could Spurs also be one to watch in the race for his signature?

Former Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness certainly thinks so, as he told Football Insider he could see Tottenham being more ambitious and aggressive in the transfer market now that Daniel Levy has gone.

Tottenham backed for Morgan Rogers transfer

Wyness has previously told Football Insider that he could see Rogers costing around £100m, but he thinks Spurs might now be ready to push the boat out a bit more.

The north London outfit have recently lost something of a golden generation of players, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min among those to leave in the last few years.

That means someone like Rogers is badly needed, and he’s been named as someone to watch out for with THFC this summer.

“I think they have to spend in the summer. I think this is something they’ve really got to do. I think that Spurs, the whole reason I think of the shift away from Daniel Levy was that they now feel they’ve got to get more aggressive,” Wyness said.

“We talked about Morgan Rogers. That’s the sort of quality that we’re talking about Spurs having to go for now to really get going.

“Ever since the days of Harry Kane, there’s been no real marquee Spurs player that’s come in, and they’ve got to get one or two at least of those sorts of quality players in there.”

Morgan Rogers at Aston Villa Games Goals 2023/24 16 3 2024/25 54 14 2025/26 37 10

Morgan Rogers will be a man in demand

Rogers has been outstanding again for Villa this season, so it surely won’t be easy to get a deal done for him this summer.

AVFC will surely know they can ask for huge money for the 23-year-old, and there’ll likely be a long queue of top clubs trying to get him.

Rogers has ten goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this term, and he could easily add to those numbers with better players around him.

Chelsea would surely be more appealing at the moment, however, with Tottenham suffering another season closer to the relegation zone than challenging for the top four.