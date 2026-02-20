Anthony Gordon warming up for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon insists he’s not getting too caught up in transfer rumours over his future.

The England international is enjoying another fine season for Newcastle and this has led to interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

We’ve reported here on Liverpool and Arsenal looking at Gordon in a potential £95m transfer this summer, while Manchester United have also been mentioned.

See below as Ben Jacobs told The United Stand about Gordon’s name being discussed internally at Old Trafford, with Newcastle possibly needing to make one major sale this summer…

? Mateus Mané is not a priority target for Manchester United at the moment. Anthony Gordon has been discussed internally and if Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification, a major sale could be considered in the summer to raise funds. [@JacobsBen, @UnitedStandMUFC] pic.twitter.com/eZolhBKDLE — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 19, 2026

Gordon, however, has been quoted by Goal as playing down all transfer stories as he insists it’s often “rubbish” and he’s just focused on the here and now with Newcastle.

Anthony Gordon responds to transfer speculation

“It’s the same old, same old. I haven’t heard anything, they might want to tell me before they tell you (the media). I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish,” Gordon said.

“I am focused on me and focused on the team, I am focused on right now. You look too far in the future and you start to underperform. And believe me I have done that (before) and I am not going to do that now.”

NUFC fans will certainly be glad to hear that Gordon isn’t giving a transfer too much thought, and they’ll hope their club can keep hold of this in-form attacking talent.

Anthony Gordon’s importance for Newcastle

Gordon has 14 goals and four assists in all competitions for Newcastle so far this season, and it surely wouldn’t be easy for them to replace that.

The 24-year-old is still young enough that he can also keep on getting better, so even if the club were planning to make a profit on him at some point, they could do well to wait a little longer as his value could still increase.

Arsenal will surely keep monitoring Gordon, however, as he looks like he could be a good long-term replacement for the ageing Leandro Trossard, as well as an upgrade on the inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also do with a goal-scoring winger like this as Mohamed Salah is starting to look past his best, while his future could be in some doubt this summer.

As for Manchester United, they would also surely benefit from bringing in someone like Gordon as he could be a better fit to complete that front three than Matheus Cunha has been in an inconsistent first season with the Red Devils.