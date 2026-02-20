Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign a fellow Spaniard. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav.

According to a report from Fichajes, Mikel Arteta has identified the 29-year-old as a target, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.

Arsenal believe the striker could be signed for €30 million. He will be out of contract in the summer of 2027, and the German outfit will be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of this season. They will not want to lose him for free. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Undav has been spectacular for this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions. He has picked up 11 assists along the way. He is more than just a goal scorer, and he could be the complete forward Arsenal are missing right now.

The striker is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a bigger challenge in the Premier League. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be quite exciting. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a formidable squad.

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres at the start of the season, but the Swedish International has been underwhelming. They need an upgrade on the player, and Undav could be a useful acquisition.

Arsenal need someone who can find the back of the net consistently and bring others into the game. The 29-year-old certainly has the skill set to add a new dimension to the Arsenal attacking unit. He could be a complete forward for them.

The €30 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his experience and quality. He could justify the investment if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.