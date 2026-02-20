3 in, 3 out: Arsenal's perfect transfer window to respond to disappointing season

David Raum, Mikel Arteta, and Viktor Gyokeres (Photos by Boris Streubel, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The title race isn’t over yet, but a lot of Arsenal fans will be starting to feel like it’s taking an too familiar course.

As the season has gone on, the more it has become clear that the Gunners simply have too many weaknesses in their squad that need addressing if they are to come back stronger next season.

Arsenal’s signings last summer have not worked out, and it could be that we’ll already be seeing one of them moved on.

Read on for our look at a potential summer transfer window for Arsenal if they get their ins and outs right…

OUT – Viktor Gyokeres

Despite one or two moments when it looked like he might turn it around, there can be no escaping the fact that Viktor Gyokeres’ signing has proven to be a big mistake.

It always looked a gamble signing the Sweden international on the back of those admittedly superb scoring numbers from Sporting Lisbon, with the Portuguese league simply not a good enough marker of how he’d settle in the English top flight.

Gyokeres has just eight goals in 25 Premier League games so far, and only six of those have come from open play, and six of the eight goals came against newly-promoted clubs.

Barring a remarkable turnaround between now and May, it’s very hard to see any justification for Arsenal to keep Gyokeres, who turns 28 in June, and who will surely very rapidly lose what little resale value he has.

IN – Julian Alvarez

Possibly the best striker who’s at all likely to be on the market at the moment is Atletico Madrid front-man Julian Alvarez, who has been linked with Arsenal by ESPN.

The Argentina international has 42 goals in 92 games for Atletico, while he’s also proven himself in the Premier League, scoring 36 goals in two seasons mainly as a squad player at Manchester City.

Alvarez makes perfect sense for Arsenal and is the kind of statement signing they need to show that they’re the real deal in every department, with their attack this season just looking a long way off what’s required when it comes to getting over the line in the biggest competitions.

OUT – Leandro Trossard

Despite making a very decent contribution during his Arsenal career, Leandro Trossard is not getting any younger, so seems an obvious candidate for the exit door this summer.

The Belgian has his qualities, but it’s also hard to imagine he’d be starting for many other top European sides, with Arsenal in need of more of a genuine superstar in that area of the pitch.

Football Insider have suggested that Trossard could leave the Emirates Stadium at some point in 2026, so although there’s nothing concrete for now, it just looks like one that would make sense to help raise funds for signings to take this team up another level.

IN – Morgan Rogers

One of the game’s biggest rising stars, Morgan Rogers is surely the kind of talent Arsenal need to move for next.

The Declan Rice of attacking midfield, Rogers looks like he’s just about to hit his peak years, and there’ll surely be plenty of top clubs ready to pay big to prise him away from Aston Villa.

Of course, if Villa qualify for the Champions League, it’ll be harder for Arsenal to get this deal done, but in a way, that’s precisely why they need to go all out to get it done. They went for depth last summer, and this year needs to be about a lower number of genuine superstar signings.

OUT – Riccardo Calafiori

A top player, but Arsenal probably need to seriously consider Riccardo Calafiori’s future after two injury-hit seasons at the Emirates.

The Italy international simply isn’t reliably available enough, and perhaps getting rid of him would also give AFC an opportunity to bring in a different kind of player at left-back.

Arteta currently focuses more on defensive qualities in that position, with Calafiori, like Jurrien Timber, more of a centre-back playing at full-back, with many Arsenal fans likely to feel there’s room to take more risks in that department with a more attack-minded player.

IN – David Raum

That player in question could perhaps be RB Leipzig’s David Raum, who has an impressive four goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country this season.

The 27-year-old Germany international is more like a wing-back than Calafiori, so could give Arsenal a new dimension with his passing and crossing qualities.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal have any interest, but this is surely an underrated player that a number of top clubs should be looking at ahead of this summer.

What do you think of our recommended changes to this Arsenal squad? Let us know in the comments!