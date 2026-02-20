Jadon Sancho of Chelsea holds back Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur as they clash with Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sint-Truiden striker Keisuke Goto has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has been excellent since joining the Belgian club on loan from Anderlecht. He has been able to find the back of the net regularly, and his performances have attracted the attention of Chelsea and Tottenham. According to a report from Sports Boom, both clubs are interested in the 20-year-old Japanese international, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Goto has shown that he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition. He is a young player with significant potential, and he could develop into a star with the right guidance. The player could be available for €15-20 million, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Tottenham decide to pay up. He has 16 goal contributions this season.

Chelsea need more cutting-edge in the final third. They need someone who can lead for them and find the back of the net regularly. The 20-year-old Japanese attacker could be the ideal fit.

Similarly, Tottenham needs more quality in the final third. They have struggled to find the back of the net regularly, and it needs to be seen whether the 20-year-old can solve that problem.

The asking price is quite nominal for a player of his potential, and the deal could look like a major bargain in future. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Both Premier League clubs have the finances to get the deal across the line.