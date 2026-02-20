Liam Rosenior could land the signing of a new defender for Chelsea

Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Joaquin Panichelli during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, they are not alone in the chase, and they will face competition from Premier League giants Chelsea. The striker has 14 goals and four assists in all competitions this season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both teams.

Atletico Madrid is looking to add more depth to the attacking unit, and Chelsea needs to find an upgrade on Liam Delap, who has not been able to find the back of the net consistently.

Strasbourg and Chelsea are owned by the same organisation, BlueCo, and that could give Chelsea an advantage in the transfer race. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Atletico to his signature.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone has already informed the Atletico Madrid hierarchy that he wants to sign the 23-year-old. He believes that the Argentine forward could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The French outfit paid €17 million to sign him, and they will look to make a substantial profit if they are forced to sell him in the summer. The striker will want to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join Atletico Madrid or Chelsea will be quite exciting for him. Both clubs could offer him the chance to fight for trophies.

He has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in La Liga and the Premier League. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually. He has shown his quality in France, and this could be the right time for him to take on a bigger challenge.