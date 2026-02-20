Unai Emery during a press conference (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities since joining the club, and he needs to move on in order to play more often. Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on the player.

James Trafford wants Villa move

However, a report from The Shields Gazette claims that a player would prefer to join the West Midlands club instead. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can wrap up the move in the summer. They could use a quality goalkeeper, especially with Emiliano Martinez being linked with an exit. The South American is expected to depart in the summer, and Trafford could be the ideal replacement.

He has shown his quality with Burnley in the past, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to start for Aston Villa. He could help them improve. Regular football at the West Midlands club could help the goalkeeper fulfil his potential as well.

Trafford decision a blow for Newcastle

Aston Villa are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will be an attractive destination for players if they manage to finish in the top four. Newcastle have an ambitious project as well, but they are unlikely to compete in the Champions League next season. It is no surprise that the goalkeeper wants to join Aston Villa instead. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Trafford will have to compete with Marco Bizot for the starting spot at the West Midlands club. At Newcastle, he would have to compete with Aaron Ramsdale. The move to Aston Villa certainly makes a lot more sense for the player.