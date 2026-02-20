Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is reportedly keen on a transfer to Aston Villa this summer instead of Newcastle.

The England Under-21 international has struggled for playing time since joining Man City in the summer, with Gianluigi Donnarumma clearly ahead of him in the pecking order.

This has seen Trafford linked with Newcastle by talkSPORT, but it now seems his preference could be to move to Villa Park instead.

According to Football Insider, this is because Trafford is keen to work with Villa manager Unai Emery, while they also look like having a better chance of being able to offer Champions League football next season.

Can James Trafford revive his career after Manchester City struggles?

Trafford looked like a fine player at former club Burnley, and he’s been a bit unlucky at the Etihad Stadium so far.

When Trafford first joined City in the summer, it looked like he would probably be the club’s number one, but he made a poor start and Donnarumma later ended up joining when he became available.

It will be interesting to see how Trafford can bounce back from this, but it makes sense that he surely needs to leave City to have a chance of going back to playing regularly.

James Trafford to replace Emiliano Martinez?

Of course, it’s not guaranteed that Trafford would be number one at Villa due to the presence of Emiliano Martinez.

Still, the experienced Argentine has been linked with a move away in recent times, with another Football Insider report suggesting Manchester United could go back in for him.

With Martinez not getting any younger, it could be a good time for AVFC to make a change anyway, and bring in a talented young ‘keeper like Trafford as a smart long-term investment.

The 23-year-old looks like a good opportunity on the market and if it’s true that he’s really keen to play for Villa, then they should surely do what they can to take advantage,.