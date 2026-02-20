Lennart Karl in action for Bayern against PSV (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly both made checks on the possibility of signing Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl.

However, the Bundesliga giants already have an agreement in place for Karl to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena on his 18th birthday.

Karl, 17, is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment after a superb breakthrough season with Bayern, and it seems this has led to big interest from elsewhere.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Arsenal have made their interest known, but it looks like they won’t be able to get him as the Germany Under-21 international’s future has already been secured.

Lennart Karl already has agreement in place to stay at Bayern Munich

Despite Liverpool and Arsenal being in contact, Karl has an agreement in place to sign a new Bayern deal when he turns 18 in two days’ time.

As Graeme Bailey of TEAMtalk notes: “Arsenal and Liverpool have made their interest known in Bayern Munich’s rising star Lennart Karl, with sources confirming that the Premier League giants have checked in on the teenager ahead of his 18th birthday this weekend.

“Bayern are understood to have an agreement in place to extend Karl’s deal on his birthday, but we can reveal that talks are ongoing about a further extension – potentially locking him into a fresh four-year contract.”

The report also mentions interest from other top clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

How good can Lennart Karl be?

Karl’s playing style has already drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi, and it certainly looks like he’s sure to have a great career at the highest level.

The teenager has played 30 first-team games for Bayern this season, scoring seven goals, and one can only imagine how good he’ll be once he’s gained a bit more experience.

Liverpool and Arsenal could have done well to land this top talent, but Bayern will be delighted that it looks like he’s committed his future to them.