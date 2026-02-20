"One of the factors" - Fabrizio Romano drops intriguing update on Arne Slot's Liverpool future

Arne Slot and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will reportedly face a review at the end of this season, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Speaking on the latest episode of his Here We Go show, Romano explained that Liverpool’s board could take a look at Slot’s position depending on whether or not the Reds qualify for the Champions League.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, Slot has under-performed with Liverpool this term, with the Merseyside giants sitting in sixth place in the table at the moment, and facing an uphill struggle to finish in the top four.

Fabrizio Romano on Arne Slot’s Liverpool future

“For Arne Slot, the situation is quite clear: being in the Champions League next season is crucial for Liverpool,” Romano said.

“It will also help Arne Slot arriving toward the end of the season in a more relaxed situation with the club. Otherwise, if Liverpool aren’t in the Champions League next season, let’s see what kind of Champions League campaign they’ll enjoy.

“This could bring Liverpool into an important review for the summer. Now, the full focus is on the pitch, and the opportunity to win a trophy, of course, will be massive for Liverpool.

“Then in the summer, a review of the club. Let’s see if Liverpool will be in Champions League next season or not, and this will be one of the factors to decide on Arne Slot.

“So I expect the club at the end of the season to meet – owners, board, management, all together – to decide what they want to do.”

Who could replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager?

It remains to be seen if Slot really deserves more time at Anfield, as his second season has seen such a significant drop-off from his debut campaign.

We’ll likely have a clearer idea before too long, but it’s also worth looking at who’s out there as a candidate to replace the Dutchman.

Changing managers always carries a degree of risk, and LFC would have to be confident they could find someone better to come on board.

Xabi Alonso looks like the obvious name to consider, with the former Liverpool player doing a hugely impressive job during his time in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

Things didn’t work out for him at Real Madrid, leading to his recent sacking and subsequent availability, so that could end up being a significant factor.