Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Greek international goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Tzolakis has done quite well for Olympiacos, and he has attracted the attention of multiple clubs. He could be available for a fee of around €20 million at the end of the season, as per Area Napoli.

Liverpool is reportedly looking at him as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has been an exceptional servant for the club, but he is 33. He has struggled with injury problems, and Liverpool could use a quality alternative. In addition, Alisson will be out of contract in 2027.

Tzolakis has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful option for Liverpool. The opportunity to join them will be exciting for him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The asking price is quite affordable, and Liverpool should be able to get the deal done if they are truly interested in the player.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking at the players as well. They could use a reliable backup option to David Raya. The Greek international could compete with the Spanish for the starting spot, and more competition for places will help Arsenal improve as a team.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are fighting for major trophies. The goalkeeper will be tempted to join them, especially if there is an opportunity to start for them regularly.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Several clubs from across Europe are also monitoring his progress. The 6’4″ goalkeeper has the physicality for English football as well, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.