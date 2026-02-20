***LEFT IMAGE***Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on. ***RIGHT IMAGE***Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the PSG attacker Bradley Barcola at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has struggled to secure regular opportunities at PSG and needs to leave the club to play more often.

Moving to the Premier League would be ideal for him. Liverpool and Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and the French International could be ideal for them. He will add explosive pace, technical ability and unpredictability in the final third.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at PSG will not benefit him.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Liverpool and Arsenal eye Bradley Barcola

Liverpool needs a player with his skill set. They have not been able to replace Luis Diaz properly, and Barcola could be the ideal alternative. Similarly, Arsenal need more quality on the flanks. They have invested in players like Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, but they have been quite underwhelming since joining the club. Arsenal need more cutting-edge from the flanks, and the French attacker could help them improve.

The report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool and Arsenal would not hesitate to pay a premium for the player in the summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for either club.

Barcola needs game time

Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. The move would be ideal for all parties.

Despite not starting regularly, the 23-year-old has recorded 13 goal contributions already this season. His numbers will only improve when he plays regularly at a high level.