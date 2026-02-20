€100m bid prepared: Liverpool ready ambitious move to sign crucial player from rivals

Amad Diallo and Micky van de Ven (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bid as high as €100m for the transfer of Tottenham central defender Micky van de Ven, according to Fichajes.

The Reds could do with securing the services of an elite centre-back as soon as possible, with the club potentially facing a bit of a crisis in that position this summer.

Ibrahima Konate is nearing the end of his contract with Liverpool, and the Athletic recently reported of no breakthrough in talks to get him to extend his deal.

If Konate ends up leaving on a free, it will likely require big money to replace him, so Van de Ven could be just the kind of signing they need.

Micky van de Ven the new Virgil van Dijk?

Liverpool notably spent what looked like huge money at the time when they brought in Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.

The Netherlands international has gone on to look like a bit of a bargain for that price, as he’s become a club legend and is still going strong for Arne Slot’s side even at the age of 34.

Still, Van Dijk cannot go on forever, so it could be time for LFC to go and spend similar money again on someone like Van de Ven.

Spurs will surely do all they can to keep the 24-year-old, but it won’t be easy for them after two difficult seasons in which they’ve hovered dangerously close to the relegation zone.

As with Van Dijk when he was at Southampton, Van de Ven would surely see Liverpool as the step up his career needs.

Tottenham in a strong negotiating position

Fichajes suggest Tottenham are in a strong negotiating position with Van de Ven, whose current contract with the north Londoners expires in 2029.

That means Spurs are not under too much pressure to let him go, so it will inevitably take an enormous offer for Liverpool to get him.

Still, Fichajes suggest the Merseyside giants could be ready to do it and go all out with a €100m offer for the Dutchman.