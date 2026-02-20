Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates with his Roma teammates (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s interim manager Igor Tudor has reportedly urged the club to pursue a transfer move for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The Italy international’s future at Roma is in some doubt at the moment, and it seems Tudor is a big fan of his and pushing for him to be targeted by Spurs, according to Calciomercato.

It remains to be seen how much influence Tudor will have given that he’s perhaps unlikely to be in the job for that long at Tottenham, but there’s no doubt that Pellegrini is a fine player with the quality and experience to make an impact for a top Premier League club.

According to Calciomercato’s report, Pellegrini is now seriously tempted to try a new challenge abroad after an entire career spent in Italian football so far.

Lorenzo Pellegrini future up in the air as opportunity emerges for Tottenham

Roma are still keen to tie Pellegrini down to a new contract, according to Calciomercato, but it looks like he could be heading towards an exit from the Stadio Olimpico.

The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer if he doesn’t agree a new deal, so it’s a big opportunity for Spurs and others.

Tudor only recently took over from Thomas Frank, but he’s only there until the end of the season until a permanent appointment comes in.

Perhaps if the Croatian tactician can impress in the weeks and months ahead then he’ll have a stab at landing the job beyond this campaign, in which case it could be smart to give him someone like Pellegrini to work with.

Still, there are a lot of moving parts here that could make this deal complicated, so it’s a bit early to know for sure how the whole saga is going to pan out.