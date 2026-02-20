Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign the Brazilian attacker Gabriel Veneno.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they have already begun work in the background to sign the Brazilian sensation. The 16-year-old recently became the first player in the history of Brazilian youth football to score more than 80 goals in a single calendar year. He is a “generational” talent, and clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in signing him.

Man United keen on Gabriel Veneno

Manchester United have been scouting him extensively and maintaining regular contact with intermediaries.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat Arsenal and Chelsea to his signature. They have a tremendous track record in grooming young players, and they hope to sign the Brazilian and nurture him into an important player for the club.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also done well to groom players in the past. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the 16-year-old in future.

Man United lead Veneno race

Manchester United appear to be the most interested right now, and they are already working to get ahead of their rivals. If they manage to get the deal done, it could prove to be a solid long-term investment for them.

Veneno is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could establish himself as an important player for Manchester United with the right guidance. He could help them save millions in the market.

Manchester United are looking to build for the future, and signing the 16-year-old would be a step in the right direction. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly.

