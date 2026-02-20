(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Mateus Mane continues to be linked with a move away from Wolves at the end of the season.

Manchester United remain keen on securing his signature, and he could cost around £50 million. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool is interested in signing the 18-year-old attacker, but Manchester United are leading the race for his signature.

They need a versatile attacker like Mane, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition. He is capable of slotting into any of the front three roles and will add pace, flair, and goals to the team. The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United will be tempting for the young attacker. It would be a huge step up in his career.

Wolves are expected to go down at the end of the season, and they will lose multiple key players in the summer. Mane will want to stay in the top flight, and Manchester United could provide him with an exit route.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay £50 million for him. Mane has 13 goal contributions this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping to secure his signature as well. It remains to be seen whether they beat Manchester United to his signing.

Both clubs need more quality in the final third, and the 18-year-old would be a solid long-term investment. He has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker. Joining a big club could help him improve further. Playing alongside elite players will only accelerate his development.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The £50 million asking price is quite high, but the player has the potential to justify the investment in future.