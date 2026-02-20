Offer prepared: Man United set to move for shock €50m superstar signing

Trent Alexander-Arnold preparing to take a corner for Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to offer €50m for the surprise potential transfer of Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The former Liverpool star would be a controversial signing for Man Utd due to his long and successful career at Anfield, but it seems this is a transfer opportunity the Red Devils are keeping an eye on.

According to Fichajes, United are hoping to swoop for Alexander-Arnold and could try making a €50m bid for the England international as they look for a new right-back.

Alexander-Arnold has not had the easiest time at Real Madrid, but he remains a big name and one of the finest full-backs in the game on his day.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Manchester United – how realistic is this transfer?

Let’s face it, even if United have a serious interest in Alexander-Arnold, it is very hard to imagine it actually going anywhere.

The 27-year-old has only just joined Real, and even if he hasn’t hit the ground running at the Bernabeu, the club will surely give him a bit more time to adjust.

Perhaps Alexander-Arnold himself is unsure about staying in Spain and is homesick for English football, but even then, would he really ruin his reputation with Liverpool fans by joining United?

We saw this happen with Michael Owen back in the day, but Alexander-Arnold would surely have other more tempting options.

Man United need a new right-back

Still, MUFC could really do with a top class right-back signing this summer, with Diogo Dalot still playing there far too often despite clearly not being good enough.

Alexander-Arnold would be a major upgrade, but there could be other more realistic options out there as well.

Jules Kounde has also been linked with United by Fichajes, so the Barcelona right-back could be a decent candidate for that role.