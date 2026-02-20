Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw.

According to a report from SportsBoom, the German defender’s performances have impressed them, and they could look to make a move in the summer. Thiaw was previously linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Malick Thiaw has excelled at Newcastle

The player joined Newcastle for £30 million in the summer, and he has been excellent for them. He has a long-term contract with Newcastle, and they are under no pressure to sell him. They are likely to demand a lot of money if Liverpool or Manchester United decides to come calling in the summer.

Liverpool need more quality in the defensive unit, and there is no doubt that German could be a useful acquisition. The 24-year-old is entering the years of his career, and he could be attracted to the idea of joining an elite club like Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Joe Gomez has been linked with an exit as well. Liverpool need to invest in a quality central defender at the end of the season. The Newcastle star could be ideal for them.

Man United keen on Thiaw

Similarly, Manchester United would also need to add more depth to the defensive unit. Harry Maguire is in his 30s, and they need to start planning for his succession.

It will be interesting to see whether either club is willing to pay a premium for him. Newcastle will not want to lose the player easily. They are looking to build a formidable team and retain their best players.

Meanwhile, the interest from top clubs could turn heads, and it will be interesting to see how the player reacts.