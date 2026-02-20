Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are fighting for the Premier League title, but they have been quite mediocre in recent weeks.

They have dropped several points in recent weeks (only two wins from the last seven league matches), and naturally, there has been speculation surrounding their ability to get over the line. They recently dropped points against bottom-placed Wolves, and there have been claims that Arsenal could bottle the league title once again.

Mikel Arteta on the tag of bottlers

When asked about the potential tag of bottlers ahead of the pre-match press conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to entertain the question, saying the word is not part of his vocabulary and that he is not concerned about the tag.

Mikel Arteta said on the tag of bottlers: “It’s not part of my vocabulary, and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that, as an intention, but I wouldn’t use that word, but that’s, that’s me.”

🚨 “Bottlers is not a word in my vocabulary” – Mikel Arteta’s response to his Arsenal team being branded “bottlers”…👀 pic.twitter.com/B0JdzEymFr — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 20, 2026

Can Arsenal win the title?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can bounce back strongly and put together a winning run now. They have a formidable team, and they have done quite well overall. They need to be more consistent if they want to win the league title. Manchester City are breathing down their necks, and they have extensive experience winning league titles. Arsenal must look to get their act together if they want to beat Manchester City and Pep Guardiola to the title.

Liverpool and Manchester City have not been at their best this season. This is a golden opportunity for Arsenal to win the league title and return to the top of English football. They must not slip up at this stage of the season. They have come close in recent seasons, and they will look to finally get over the line.