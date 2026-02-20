Nicolas Jackson in action for Bayern Munich against Hoffenheim (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly already deep in talks over his next move as his loan spell at Bayern Munich comes to an end in the summer.

The Senegal international has struggled to impress at the Allianz Arena, so it’s not too surprising to see that intermediaries are already working on his next move.

This has Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs on alert, according to TEAMtalk, with some teams from abroad also monitoring the situation.

Jackson looked like a big prospect when he first joined Chelsea, but it’s fair to say it’s hard to see him having a future at Stamford Bridge now after some underwhelming form.

At the same time, it’s perhaps understandable that there are still some big clubs out there who’d be willing to gamble on the 24-year-old.

Nicolas Jackson could be a smart signing for Aston Villa

Villa are one of the teams being linked with Jackson by TEAMtalk, with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Atletico Madrid also mentioned.

Unai Emery could probably do with a new signing up front this summer, though, with Ollie Watkins not getting any younger.

There’s every chance that Jackson could still develop into a top Premier League striker with the right guidance, and Emery is someone who knows him well from their time together at Villarreal.

We’ve previously reported on Jackson being eyed by Villa, as well as by Everton and Napoli.

It’s probably still too early to know for sure where Jackson will end up, but the Emery connection at Villa could be one to watch as talks seemingly get started to settle the player’s future.

Chelsea will hope to make a decent fee from Jackson’s sale, as their policy of signing promising young players does mean that their value can often go up as they gain more experience, even if they don’t necessarily hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.