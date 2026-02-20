Ousmane Dembele has been linked with Chelsea (Photo by Alex Grimm, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The entourage of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele have reportedly contacted Chelsea to sound out their interest in a potential transfer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner is said to be unhappy at PSG, with the club unwilling to meet his astronomical €60m-a-year contract demands, according to Fichajes.

There has also been talk of Dembele falling out with PSG manager Luis Enrique, as per TEAMtalk, who linked the Ligue 1 giants with a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a potential replacement.

A previous report from Fichajes also linked Dembele as a target for Liverpool, and the Reds could certainly do with a signing of that calibre to give them a replacement for the ageing Mohamed Salah.

Ousmane Dembele looking for Chelsea transfer

Dembele’s entourage now seem to be trying to get him a move to Chelsea, with those close to the France international approaching the Blues board about him.

It would be fair to say it’s slightly hard to imagine Chelsea going for this, as Dembele doesn’t fit in with their current transfer strategy at all.

The west Londoners have focused a lot on investing in top young players under their current ownership, so they’re more likely to continue looking for the game’s next superstars, rather than a proven big-name talent like Dembele.

Still, there can surely be an exception to every rule, with the 28-year-old just the kind of world class forward who could help get CFC back to being genuine contenders for the Premier League and Champions League.

Ousmane Dembele’s mixed time at PSG

Dembele struggled at former club Barcelona, and things didn’t immediately click for him at PSG either.

Dembele at PSG Games Goals 2023/24 42 6 2024/25 53 35 2025/26 25 11

Still, the former Barca man was almost unplayable last season, as he shone as one of PSG’s best players to fire them to glory in the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Dembele finished the campaign with 35 goals in 53 games, and it saw him win the Ballon d’Or, but this season has again been a bit of a struggle for him.

It seems all is not well between him and Enrique now, so that could mean there’s an interesting opportunity for the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool to think about.

LFC are currently struggling, however, to qualify for next season’s Champions League, so that could favour Chelsea, as it’s hard to imagine Dembele being keen on stepping down to a Europa League team.