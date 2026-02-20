PSG enquire about Erling Haaland transfer amid Luis Enrique row with star player

Erling Haaland has been linked with PSG (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made an enquiry about a potential transfer move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is emerging as an ambitious target for PSG, with this story from TEAMtalk coming amid a row between Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele.

It could be that PSG are eyeing Haaland to replace Dembele, though the report also cites sources stating that these sagas are unconnected.

Either way, it’s worrying news for Man City fans, who won’t want to see a star name like Haaland leaving the Etihad Stadium any time soon.

The 25-year-old is having another superb season in front of goal for City, and it would likely be impossible for the club to replace him as there’s a real shortage of strikers on the market at the moment.

Haaland Man City stats Games Goals 2022/23 53 52 2023/24 45 38 2024/25 48 34 2025/26 37 29

Could Erling Haaland really leave Manchester City for PSG?

Haaland has a contract with City until 2034, so one imagines they’re very much in control over the player’s future.

There has often been speculation about whether Haaland could have a release clause in his City deals, but Sky Sports reported that this contract contains no such clause.

All in all, this probably makes a PSG move for Haaland highly unlikely, even if the Ligue 1 giants may have tested the waters.

It could be that Haaland will at some point be tempted to try something different, especially if Pep Guardiola steps down as manager, but for now he seems to have firmly committed his future to the club.

What’s going on with Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele?

Dembele recently got on the wrong side of PSG boss Enrique with some comments after the defeat to Reims.

The France international, who won the Ballon d’Or after his superb contribution to PSG’s Champions League success last season, suggested that the team played too much as individuals.

Enrique reacted badly to this, and is quoted by TEAMtalk as saying player comments are “worthless” as he seemed to take issue with Dembele perhaps questioning his tactics, and made it clear he felt he should stay in his lane.

Still, even if PSG do need to replace Dembele some time soon, they’re surely going to have to look elsewhere as Haaland won’t be available unless something dramatic happens.