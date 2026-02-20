Arne Slot gestures during Liverpool vs Brighton (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested in signing the Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan to Hamburg and has been exceptional for the German club. According to a report from SportsBoom, the two clubs have been monitoring his progress and scouting him extensively.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Spurs do not want to lose Luka Vuskovic

They could look to make a move in the summer, but Tottenham consider the Croatian talent “unsellable”. The report claims that they would only entertain negotiations for an offer of around €70 million. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid or Liverpool comes forward with an acceptable offer for the player.

Real Madrid have looked vulnerable defensively, and they are looking to improve in that area of the pitch. Signing the 18-year-old would be a major coup for them. He is regarded as a generational talent, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Vuskovic could be a star

The €70 million investment might seem expensive right now, but the player has the quality to justify the outlay in future. Similarly, Liverpool needs more depth in the defensive unit. They need to start planning for a Virgil van Dijk replacement, and the Croatian could be a superb acquisition.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Tottenham must keep players like him at the club if they want to build a formidable team for the future. Selling him to Real Madrid or Liverpool could prove to be a huge mistake. The 18-year-old has all the attributes to become a future star, and Tottenham could regret the decision in future.