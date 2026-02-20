(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leicester City playmaker Bilal El Khannouss is currently on loan at German club VfB Stuttgart.

The 21-year-old Moroccan has been excellent for them, scoring five goals in his last eight European appearances. He has three goals and three assists in the Bundesliga as well. His performances have attracted interest from Tottenham and Newcastle United, according to SportsBoom. It would be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Bilal El Khannouss to join Stuttgart permanently

The German outfit will be able to sign him permanently for around €20 million. They have an obligation to make the move permanent should certain conditions be met. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sign him permanently and sell him for a quick profit again.

Tottenham could use more quality in the final third, and the 21-year-old attacking midfielder could be a useful addition. He has played in the Premier League with Leicester City, and the opportunity to join a big club like Tottenham could be exciting for him. He can operate both centrally and on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Multiple clubs keen on El Khannouss

On the other hand, Newcastle could use more quality in the final third as well. They are looking to build a team capable of competing in the UEFA Champions League regularly and fighting for domestic trophies. They need cutting-edge in the final third.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also monitoring his situation. However, it seems unlikely that the player will want to join them. If he returns to the Premier League, he would hope to secure a move to a big club with an ambitious project.