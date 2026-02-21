Talks held: Arsenal step up efforts to beat Man Utd to transfer of €80m star with "Ronaldinho-vibes"

Rafael Leao in action for Milan against Roma
Rafael Leao in action for Milan against Roma (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly held initial talks over a potential transfer move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao ahead of the summer.

The Portugal international is a long-term target for the Gunners, and they now seem to be stepping up their pursuit of this potential €80m deal, according to Football Transfers.

Leao is also on the radar of Manchester United, according to the report, but it could be that Arsenal are leading the race.

It certainly sounds like things are advancing, with AFC chief Andrea Berta said to have already had face-to-face discussions with Leao’s representatives.

Rafael Leao transfer could make perfect sense for Arsenal

Rafael Leao in action for AC Milan
Rafael Leao in action for AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Leao’s numbers this season aren’t exactly spectacular, with eight goals and two assists in Serie A so far, but they also don’t tell the whole story.

Previously described as having “Ronaldinho-vibes” by Owen Hargreaves via TNT Sports, Leao is an entertaining player with great skill and flair who could give Mikel Arteta’s side a new dimension in attack.

Leandro Trossard is not getting any younger, while Gabriel Martinelli has been a tad inconsistent again this season, so there’s surely room for Leao to come in as an upgrade on that left-hand side of Arteta’s front three.

Man United also need Rafael Leao

United’s interest in Leao also makes sense, with the 26-year-old perhaps a better option than Matheus Cunha in the club’s front three.

Bryan Mbeumo has performed well since joining MUFC from Brentford last summer, but Cunha’s role has been less clear, and perhaps a more out-and-out wide player is needed.

If United could beat Arsenal to Leao then that would be great business, though for now it perhaps seems that a move to the Emirates Stadium is more likely.

Arsenal are also far more likely to be able to offer Champions League football next season, with United competing for a top four spot but not yet safe from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool close behind them.

