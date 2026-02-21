Photo Credits: Shaun Botterill/Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Aston Villa are looking to improve the defensive unit with the signing of Ruud Nijstad from FC Twente.

The 18-year-old central defender is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs are keen on securing his signature. Several Premier League clubs are monitoring his development, and the Spanish champions Barcelona are also interested in him. The report has likened the young defender to a “modern-day Gerard Pique”.

Villa keen on Ruud Nijstad

According to a report from SportsBoom, Aston Villa is interested in him and hopes to get the deal done in the summer. They need more quality in the defensive unit, and the 18-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Tyrone Mings is expected to depart in the summer, and they will need to replace them. Signing the talented young defender would be a wise decision. He could be a quality long-term investment for them, and he could develop into a key player with the right guidance.

Nijstad could fancy Premier League move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the 18-year-old. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Nijstad has plenty of options ahead of him, and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to join the West Midlands club. He needs to carefully choose his next destination. He should join a club that offers regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. Aston Villa might be able to provide him with the platform he needs. They have a quality team and a top-quality manager like Unai Emery. The Spaniard could play a key role in his development.

