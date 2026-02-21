From Spain: Barcelona eye surprise move for Liverpool flop who's seeking a transfer

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick looks on (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly exploring the market for strikers, with former Liverpool front-man Darwin Nunez emerging as one surprise target.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Nunez is being considered by Barca as he’s supposedly tempted to return to Europe after a spell with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

The Uruguay international only left Liverpool for Al Hilal just over six months ago, and he’s not exactly set the world alight at his new club either.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

After a disappointing 40 goals in 143 games for Liverpool, Nunez was allowed to leave, and he’s only managed 9 in 24 appearances for Al Hilal.

Given the lower level of football in Saudi Arabia, this doesn’t exactly bode well for Nunez as he looks for a move back to a higher level.

Darwin Nunez transfer being considered by Barcelona, but other strikers also on their list

Fichajes’ report suggests Nunez is not necessarily a priority for Barcelona, even if he has qualities they like.

It could be that the 26-year-old would prove a useful squad player at the Nou Camp, but fans would probably rather see the club push the boat out for a more ambitious signing.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is also mentioned in the report, as is Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

This could be the problem for the Catalan giants – as much as Kane would obviously be the dream signing, he’s not realistic due to the money involved, and his importance to Bayern.

That means less glamorous names like Nunez and Vlahovic need to be considered as alternatives as well.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead, but it could be that Nunez will get another chance to show what he can do at the highest level despite his struggles at Liverpool.

However, we can’t imagine there’ll be too many Reds fans keeping an eye on this saga and wondering if their club should get involved in trying to bring Nunez back.