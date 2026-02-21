Casemiro celebrates with his Man United teammates (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro could reportedly be set to have three offers on the table for him when he becomes a free agent this summer.

The Brazilian has already announced his decision to leave Man Utd when his contract expires, and it seems he’ll have some intriguing opportunities available to him.

According to the Sun, one option for Casemiro could be Inter Miami, with the 33-year-old even making a recent visit to Florida to get a feel for the area.

The report also claims Casemiro has interest from Porto and Sao Paulo, with the latter supposedly prepared to offer him a two-year deal.

Casemiro can leave Manchester United with his head held high

Casemiro has had a slightly mixed spell at Old Trafford, but he has improved a lot since suffering a major slump in form a couple of years ago.

The former Real Madrid man probably hasn’t quite lived up to expectations overall, having arrived in the Premier League quite late in his career, but he’s done well to turn things around and improve his reputation with the club’s fans.

Overall, Casemiro has enjoyed a legendary career at the highest level, having been a star player for Real Madrid for many years and helping himself to five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles while he was at the Bernabeu.

Manchester United need to replace Casemiro

Even if MUFC probably needed to strengthen in midfield anyway, the departure of Casemiro makes it an urgent priority.

One name being linked as a potential defensive midfield target is Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana, as per Football Insider, while other big names like Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have previously been linked by the Athletic.

United fans will hope that Casemiro announcing his exit early will have helped the club plan for replacing him in midfield.