(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lucas Bergvall is reportedly a target for Chelsea at the end of the season.

Tottenham have had a disappointing season so far, and they are in the bottom half of the league table. If they continue to struggle, they could lose their best players in the future.

Elite talents like Bergvall will want to compete at the highest level, and Chelsea could provide him with an exit route. They are well-positioned to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, and they could be an attractive destination for the young playmaker.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have no plans to sanction his departure yet. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea tests their resolve with an attractive offer at the end of the season.

Pete O’Rourke revealed on Football Insider: “Well look, if Tottenham are out of Europe and struggling again, they’re going to find themselves more more susceptible to offers for their best players and Bergvall definitely comes in to that reckoning. “He’s a highly-regarded player and he’s done well since he arrived at Tottenham. “He’s highly regarded at Tottenham, he’s under a long contract until 2031 and there was no surprise that they rebuffed those inquiries from Chelsea and Villa in the January window. “There was no change they were going to let him leave then. Tottenham see him as a key part of their long-term future at the club. “But if Spurs continue to struggle and maybe miss out on European competition, you might have other clubs ready to test their resolve to keep hold of their best players including Bergvall.”

For now, Spurs should focus on getting their season back on track with improved performances. They have brought in a new manager, and it will be interesting to see if Igor Tudor can turn things around.

They will need to regularly complete at the highest level to retain top-quality players like Bergvall. He has already shown his quality in the Premier League, and he is a young player with a lot of potential. He could develop into a future star. He will want to play for the biggest clubs in the world and win the major trophies.