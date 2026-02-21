Report confirms Chelsea could make surprise transfer decision as club targeting deal

Liam Delap and Cole Palmer of Chelsea (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Liam Delap can reportedly leave the club this summer as Everton are making him one of their top targets.

We reported earlier this week that Delap’s Chelsea future was in serious doubt, with Manchester United understood to be one of his suitors.

Everton were also one of the clubs mentioned to us, and this has now been backed up further as the Toffees have been linked with Delap in a report from Football Insider.

It could be that Delap’s time at Stamford Bridge is going to be short-lived after a lack of impact for the Blues, with the 23-year-old only managing three goals in 30 games in all competitions since he joined.

Liam Delap transfer looks like it’s failed for Chelsea

Chelsea sent Nicolas Jackson out on loan to Bayern Munich last summer after his poor form, and signed two new strikers in the form of Delap and Joao Pedro.

While Pedro has performed pretty well so far, it’s fair to say Delap has looked like a real disappointment, so it’s perhaps not surprising that CFC are going to look at that position again this summer.

Delap might have looked impressive at former club Ipswich Town, but it seems this big move has come too soon for him, and Chelsea surely need to be aiming higher.

Liam Delap stats Games Goals Ipswich 2024/25 40 12 Chelsea 2025/26 30 3

Can Liam Delap revive his Premier League career?

Still, a move to a club like Everton could be ideal to help Delap get his career back on track, as he’d surely play regularly there and without the same kind of scrutiny that’s on him at Chelsea.

The interest from Man Utd could also be interesting to watch, as it’s our understanding that the Red Devils rated the England Under-21 international very highly when they also tried to sign him from Ipswich last summer.

Delap may have flopped at Chelsea but it could still be that it won’t be his last chance at a big six club.