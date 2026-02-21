Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is at something of a career crossroads ahead of this summer, with AC Milan leading the race for his signature.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, it looks increasingly likely that Liverpool could cash in on Gomez this summer, with the England international set to have a few big-name suitors.

Gomez will have just a year left on his contract at the end of this season, and the timing looks right for all parties to go their separate ways.

Some Liverpool fans might be unsure about letting this useful squad player go, but it could also be time to make a few changes to Arne Slot’s back line.

Joe Gomez looks set to leave Liverpool

One well-placed source provided some insight into why Liverpool look ready to let Gomez go as they prepare to reshuffle their defensive options this summer.

“Liverpool are keen to reshape their back line with younger, specialist profiles,” one source told me. “Gomez is no longer seen as indispensable but rather as a valuable market asset. With his contract expiring in 2027, the summer of 2026 is viewed as the last major opportunity for the club to secure a significant transfer fee.”

Although Gomez has been content with his squad player role at Liverpool down the years, it seems he’s now more open to a new challenge as well.

And despite never really being an automatic starter for the Reds, there is great admiration for Gomez throughout the game, with some big names monitoring his situation.

The clubs eyeing Joe Gomez ahead of this summer