Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is at something of a career crossroads ahead of this summer, with AC Milan leading the race for his signature.
As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, it looks increasingly likely that Liverpool could cash in on Gomez this summer, with the England international set to have a few big-name suitors.
Gomez will have just a year left on his contract at the end of this season, and the timing looks right for all parties to go their separate ways.
Some Liverpool fans might be unsure about letting this useful squad player go, but it could also be time to make a few changes to Arne Slot’s back line.
Joe Gomez looks set to leave Liverpool
One well-placed source provided some insight into why Liverpool look ready to let Gomez go as they prepare to reshuffle their defensive options this summer.
“Liverpool are keen to reshape their back line with younger, specialist profiles,” one source told me. “Gomez is no longer seen as indispensable but rather as a valuable market asset. With his contract expiring in 2027, the summer of 2026 is viewed as the last major opportunity for the club to secure a significant transfer fee.”
Although Gomez has been content with his squad player role at Liverpool down the years, it seems he’s now more open to a new challenge as well.
And despite never really being an automatic starter for the Reds, there is great admiration for Gomez throughout the game, with some big names monitoring his situation.
The clubs eyeing Joe Gomez ahead of this summer
My understanding is that, while there have not been any concrete talks with any clubs yet, Gomez can count Bayern Munich and AC Milan as among his admirers.
Milan are considered by most sources to be the “frontrunners” for the 28-year-old, while Bayern would probably only pursue him as an alternative if other targets don’t work out.
Other options for Gomez could include West Ham and Brighton, who are both looking for defenders with Premier League experience this summer, though the Hammers will obviously struggle to lure a player of this calibre if they’re relegated to the Championship.
Gomez’s salary demands are understood to be in the region of £4.5m a year, and that could also be significant as it remains to be seen which clubs would be willing to pay quite that much for a player with his injury record.
