€35m deal possible: Liverpool have found their Ibrahima Konate replacement

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a potential transfer move for former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori as he could be available for around €35m.

The AC Milan centre-back has previously been estimated as being worth almost double that, but a Fichajes report linking him with Liverpool suggests his value has dropped.

This could give the Reds an opportunity to strike a bargain deal for Tomori, who could be a smart addition to Arne Slot’s squad as Ibrahima Konate will probably soon need replacing.

Konate is just a few months away from the end of his Liverpool contract, so the club need to be prepared for the very real possibility of the France international leaving on a free transfer.

Fikayo Tomori transfer: Liverpool could face competition for AC Milan defender

Fichajes also name Tottenham and Aston Villa as potential suitors for Tomori, who could well be keen to come back to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has performed well since his move from Chelsea to Milan, but it could be that playing abroad has slightly hampered his chances of breaking into the England squad.

Tomori may well feel that he’s now running out of time to impress England managers, so coming back and playing for a Premier League club could be ideal for him.

Liverpool seem keen, but he’d likely also do well to end up at one of Spurs or Villa.

Liverpool preparing to lose Ibrahima Konate

The Athletic have recently reported that there has been no breakthrough in contract talks between LFC and Konate.

The former RB Leipzig man has been a key player at Anfield in the last few years, and he’ll likely have a host of big clubs after him if he becomes a free agent.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with Konate in the past, while there’s also been talk of interest from the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Tomori is not quite in Konate’s league, but could be a decent option to come in on the cheap and help Slot replace the Frenchman.