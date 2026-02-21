Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, speaks to the Liverpool owners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arda Guler has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

It appears that Liverpool is monitoring his situation, and they could look to make a move for him in the summer. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool could look to bring in Xabi Alonso as their manager at the end of the season, and the Spaniard wants to sign the Turkish playmaker.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an offer to sign the player. The 20-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has all the attributes to become a star. He can operate both centrally and on the flanks. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will demand €90 million for the Turkish international, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to pay that price. It is a lot of money for a young player, and Liverpool also need to improve other areas of their squad.

There is no doubt that Guler is a promising young player with a bright future, and he might ultimately justify the investment in the long term. However, Liverpool must prioritise the areas in desperate need of strengthening first. They should look to invest in a quality central defender, a defensive midfielder, and a winger.

They have players like Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister who can operate as attacking midfielders and create opportunities for their teammates in the final third. While there is no doubt that Guler is a talented player, he is not a priority for Liverpool.

Having said that, the player has registered three goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season.