Liverpool has been linked with a surprise move for the Leeds United defender Jaka Bijol.

The 27-year-old has done quite well since joining Leeds at the start of the season, and he has attracted the attention of multiple Premier League clubs. According to Football Insider, Liverpool could look to make a move for him after the departure of Ibrahima Konaté.

Jaka Bijol to replace Konate?

The French International will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has not yet signed an extension with the Premier League champions. Liverpool will need to replace him properly, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sign the 27-year-old Leeds star.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. He will also look to fight for major trophies with the Premier League champions. He has been hailed as a “top, top centre-half”.

Bijol is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. It will be interesting to see if Leeds are prepared to let him leave. He’s a key player for them, and his departure would be a major blow.

Liverpool could use Bijol

Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a disappointing season, and there is no guarantee they will secure Champions League qualification for next season. They will look to bounce back strongly next season, and they need to plug the gaps in their squad. Adding more depth to the defensive unit should be a priority for them.

Signing the 27-year-old could be a wise decision. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact.