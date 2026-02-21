Malik Tillman and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Malik Tillman has revealed that he’d love to play for Arsenal and thinks he’d be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The USA international shone at PSV before moving to Leverkusen last summer, and it will be interesting to see where his career takes him next.

Speaking in the video clip below, Tillman made it clear he’s a big admirer of the Gunners, praising their system under “great coach” Arteta and saying he could fit in well at the Emirates Stadium…

?? Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen, 23): “If there is one club I would love to play for, it is Arsenal. They have a great coach, a great system, I think I would fit in. They score a lot of set-piece goals, but in the Champions League they’re different.” ??pic.twitter.com/Jy243ozlhM — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) February 20, 2026

“It’s a tough one,” he said when asked about his favourite team in the Premier League.

“I don’t have a favourite team, but if there was one club I would love to play for it’s Arsenal.”

He added: “The way they play now, they have a great coach, they have a great system, and I think I would fit into it.”

Could Malik Tillman be a transfer target for Arsenal?

It’s always nice for clubs to hear players are keen to play for them, but that doesn’t mean Tillman will automatically be on Arteta’s list for this summer.

The 23-year-old still looks like he has some way to develop before putting himself in the conversation for such a big move, even if he has shown some promise in his career so far.

For now, though, Tillman probably needs to play more regularly and perform more consistently for Leverkusen, with just 17 appearances and four goals in the Bundesliga so far this term.

Malik Tillman’s past links with Premier League clubs

Tillman has been on the radar of big English clubs before, though, so perhaps we could be seeing him over here at some point.

Sky Germany previously linked him as someone Manchester United, Tottenham, and Aston Villa were looking at, though obviously this never led to anything more concrete.

Tillman has also been linked with Chelsea by Simon Phillips, and it makes sense that he’d have been looked at by the Blues when he was a bit younger.