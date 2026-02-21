Man United ready to commit to £200m double transfer as solution for problem position

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Leeds
Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Leeds (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been given some advice on transfer targets in midfield, but reportedly favour £200m duo Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils have Casemiro coming towards the end of his contract, while they’ll also surely look for an upgrade on the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte.

Baleba has shone for Brighton, while Anderson’s impressive form for Nottingham Forest means both players are now Man Utd’s preferred targets, though they’d cost a combined £200m, according to TEAMtalk.

This is despite the report also noting that former United striker Louis Saha has advised his old club to look at midfielders like Newcastle stars Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Manchester United’s top midfield transfer targets

Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest
Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Baleba has been linked with United multiple times, including a recent Sun report claiming that they’re confident of landing the talented young Cameroon international.

Our understanding is also that Anderson is firmly in United’s plans, though they face strong competition from rivals Manchester City for the England international’s signature.

Another name to watch could be Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who has been linked with MUFC by Sky Sports.

See below for how Baleba, Anderson and Wharton’s stats this season compare, via DataMB…

Baleba, Anderson and Wharton stats compared
Baleba, Anderson and Wharton stats compared (DataMB)

Man United given transfer advice by Louis Saha

Discussing who United could bring in to replace Casemiro, Saha made it clear just how highly he rates Guimaraes and Tonali, whilst also mentioning Wharton.

“United need aggressiveness and someone that will dictate the midfield. I see someone more like Tonali or Guimaraes, who are two monsters in midfield,” the Frenchman said, as quoted by TEAMtalk.

“With players like [Kobbie] Mainoo, you need someone alongside him who has the experience and vision to manage the transition when Casemiro goes. You need that experience, directness and divisiveness. It’ll be hard to replace.

“If you bring in a young player, it’s a disruption. It’s great for the future, but you need experience. If Casemiro goes, I think a combination of Wharton and Guimaraes would be great because Guimaraes is more of a captain.”

