Amadou Onana is a target for Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be set to move again for Amadou Onana after previously trying to sign him before he joined Aston Villa.

The Belgium international has had an impressive Premier League career with both Everton and Villa, and it’s not surprising to see him continuing to attract interest from a big name like Man Utd.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, with Onana looking like a potentially ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Casemiro, whose contract will be expiring at the end of the season.

United also need an upgrade on the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte, and Pete O’Rourke has reported on Football Insider‘s podcast that Onana could be their man.

Manchester United linked again with Amadou Onana transfer move

Discussing United’s interest in Onana, O’Rourke said: “Yeah, it’ll be an interesting one. Obviously, United did make a late move to try and sign Onana from Everton before he made that big £50m move to Aston Villa.

“I think right now, I’m sure United have continued to keep tabs on Onana, who has become a key man for Unai Emery’s side.

“Casemiro is leaving at the end of season. There’s doubts over Ugarte’s future as well.

“So look, they’re going to need strengthening in that midfield position.

“Onana is a player that they’ve had previous interest in. So I think it’s one of those where he probably still remains on the list, but he’s probably not at the top of it.”

Could Onana be a good signing for Man United?

Onana being on United’s list, but not at the top of it, as O’Rourke says, sounds about right.

MUFC will surely have a few names on their radar, and Onana could be well worth considering if some other potential signings don’t work out.

As you can see below, Onana’s stats don’t really stand out in comparison to Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton…

Both these talented young English midfielders have been linked with United by the Athletic and others in recent times, and are probably the best talents on the market in that position right now.

Still, that also means there’ll surely be plenty of competition to sign them this summer, so it makes sense for United to keep someone like Onana in mind as a very decent alternative.

The 24-year-old is also quite a different profile due to his defensive qualities, so there might even be scope for signing him and one of the others as they could complement each other well as a midfield partnership.