Manchester United corner flag (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club and has attracted the attention of Premier League giants. They are looking to dominate English football once again, and they need to bring in top-quality players. The Portuguese international could prove to be an excellent addition.

Leao is capable of operating anywhere across the front, three and his versatility would be a huge bonus for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. According to a report from Fichajes, he could cost around €100 million at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United is willing to pay a substantial sum for him.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He will add goals, explosive pace and flair in the final third. He has the technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could establish himself as a key player for the club. Leao has 11 goal contributions this season.

The opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League will be exciting for the Portuguese international as well. He has shown his quality in France and Italy. He will look to make his mark in England now.

The Manchester United hierarchy is looking to send out a statement to their arrivals with a marquee signing in the summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Leao has been linked with multiple English clubs in recent months. It remains to be seen whether he can finally secure a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.